HATCH Peter Henry Family and friends of the late Peter Hatch are invited to attend the celebration of his life which will take place at the Evergreen Chapel, Lester & Son Funeral Home, 359 Wantigong St North Albury on Monday 20th January 2020 commencing at 2.00 pm, followed by a private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any of the following:
www.cancercouncilfundraising.com.au/give
www.worldvets.org
www.vetlifeaustralia.com.au/donate
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 15, 2020