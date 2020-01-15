Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter HATCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Henry HATCH

Peter Henry HATCH Notice
HATCH Peter Henry Family and friends of the late Peter Hatch are invited to attend the celebration of his life which will take place at the Evergreen Chapel, Lester & Son Funeral Home, 359 Wantigong St North Albury on Monday 20th January 2020 commencing at 2.00 pm, followed by a private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any of the following:



www.cancercouncilfundraising.com.au/give

www.worldvets.org

www.vetlifeaustralia.com.au/donate



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -