FARRY Peter John 7.8.1941 - 14.5.2020 Passed away peacefully at Dellacourt, West Albury with family by his side. Loved husband of Lorraine. Beloved Dad of Patrick & Atsuko, Jonathon & Katina, Cathy & Craig and Nicholas & Vera. Grandpa Pete of Emma, Isaak, Mae, Lillian, Ada, Hattie and Odin. Always In Our Hearts The family of Peter advise that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time. To view the service you may log onto http://wmedia.com.au/farry.
Published in The Border Mail on May 23, 2020