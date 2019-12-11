|
McGRATH Peter John 16.11.1949 - 8.12.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by members of his family at Mercy Hospital Albury. Much loved father and father in law of Steven, Scott & Mandi, Danny & Sharon, Ashleigh & Jon. Beloved Pop of Ruby, Tess, Thomas, MacKenzie & Jett. To us you were someone special, someone loving and true. You will never be forgotten Dad, we thought the world of you. Always in our hearts, Scott, Mandi , Ruby, Tess & Thomas. Danny & Sharon, MacKenzie & Jett. Steven, Ashleigh & Jon
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 11, 2019