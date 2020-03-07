Home

POWERED BY

Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Living Water Lutheran Church
15 Burelli Street Wollongong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter KOETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter KOETZ

Peter KOETZ Notice
KOETZ Peter of Wollongong

formerly of Sydney/Albury



Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday, 2 March 2020. Loved brother and brother in law of Lorna, Valerie and Jim. Beloved uncle of Julia and David and their families. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

In God's Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Living Water Lutheran Church, 15 Burelli Street Wollongong on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 10 am.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -