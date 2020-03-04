|
|
KRAMER Peter 15.9.1947~29.2.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a short illness at the Border Cancer Centre. Cherised son of Johan Peter and Maria Kramer (both dec). Brother of Rosemarie, Gisela, Johnny (dec), Charlie (dec), Anneleise, Margie, Gunther, Rudy and Dorothy. Brother-in-law of Gunter, Sep, Jenny, Russell, Neil, Robyn and Peter.
Dearly loved and adored husband of Maria. Much loved father of Marion, Colin and Scotty (dec). Stepfather of Ian and Jill. Father-in-law of John and Sandra. Adored Pop of Tara and Richard, Jarrid and Brittney, Cassie, Sharni, Seth and Karli. Great-Pop to Harper, Harry and Jacob.
'A life well lived and well loved, forever now in peace'
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 4, 2020