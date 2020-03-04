Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter KRAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter KRAMER


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter KRAMER Notice
KRAMER Peter 15.9.1947~29.2.2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a short illness at the Border Cancer Centre. Cherised son of Johan Peter and Maria Kramer (both dec). Brother of Rosemarie, Gisela, Johnny (dec), Charlie (dec), Anneleise, Margie, Gunther, Rudy and Dorothy. Brother-in-law of Gunter, Sep, Jenny, Russell, Neil, Robyn and Peter.



Dearly loved and adored husband of Maria. Much loved father of Marion, Colin and Scotty (dec). Stepfather of Ian and Jill. Father-in-law of John and Sandra. Adored Pop of Tara and Richard, Jarrid and Brittney, Cassie, Sharni, Seth and Karli. Great-Pop to Harper, Harry and Jacob.



'A life well lived and well loved, forever now in peace'
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -