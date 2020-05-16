|
McGRATH Peter Patrick (Pup) 18/09/1950- 12/05/2020 Died peacefully at Albury Base Hospital after a short illness. Much loved son of Bill & Laura McGrath (dec) and brother to Des, Lawrence & Kerry. Pup your entertaining ways will be sadly missed & our memories of you will be cherished. Sleeping peacefully ~~~~~~~~~~ Much loved uncle of Emma, Jay, Justin & families. Your wonderful sense of humour and life lessons will never be forgotten. Still trying to keep the wheels on the lower side of the vehicle and never brake coming into a corner! Reunited with Boomfa Funeral will be a private service and a memorial service will be organised at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on May 16, 2020