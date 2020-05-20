Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin & Pam Ling Funeral Directors
70 Main St
Rutherglen, Victoria
(02) 6032-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter RICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter RICH

Add a Memory
Peter RICH Notice
Rich Peter Stanley Of Rutherglen At Mercy Hospital Albury on May 16 2020 Aged 85 years. Husband of Heather, loving father, father-in-law, grandpa and great-grandpa of David and Fiona; Leigh and Jan; Dianne and all their families. Loyal friend of Andrea. Member of Albury Wodonga National Services Assocation, RSL & Masonic Lodge Rutherglen, life member of the Victorian Bands League and City of Greater Dandenong Band. Many thanks to Dr Rutherford and the Albury Nursing staff for their care. Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral will be held. COLIN & PAM LING Rutherglen & District Funeral Directors Locally owned (02) 6032 8881
Published in The Border Mail on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -