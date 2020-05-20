|
Rich Peter Stanley Of Rutherglen At Mercy Hospital Albury on May 16 2020 Aged 85 years. Husband of Heather, loving father, father-in-law, grandpa and great-grandpa of David and Fiona; Leigh and Jan; Dianne and all their families. Loyal friend of Andrea. Member of Albury Wodonga National Services Assocation, RSL & Masonic Lodge Rutherglen, life member of the Victorian Bands League and City of Greater Dandenong Band. Many thanks to Dr Rutherford and the Albury Nursing staff for their care. Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral will be held. COLIN & PAM LING Rutherglen & District Funeral Directors Locally owned (02) 6032 8881
Published in The Border Mail on May 20, 2020