Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
02 6056 1700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
12:15 PM
Kiewa Sandy Creek Football Ground
Tangambalanga
View Map
Peter Thomas KEMP


1956 - 2020
Peter Thomas KEMP Notice
KEMP Peter Thomas 21.11.1956 - 01.06.2020

'Kempy'



Peter passed away June 1st 2020 at the

Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre

with his girls by his side.

He was the dearly loved son of

Bert & Betty Kemp and

loving brother of Garry (all dec).



'A Family Chain Joined Together Once More'



A loving husband of Marree,

devoted father and father in law of Sarah & Michael, Alicia & Callum and

adored Pa of Elwood & Vance.



There will never be enough words to describe the man we know and love, a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, Pa and friend to so many. Every challenge Peter endured in life he faced with strength, courage and dignity. May he now find the peace that he so richly deserves resting in the arms of the loved ones he has missed for so long.

~~~~

My heart is broken, to love and be loved by you Peter was a gift and blessing that I will forever treasure until the end of time. Marree xxx



'Not Goodbye, Just See You Later'

~~~~

I carry you inside my heart,

You are never far from me.

For the time that we spent together,

I will cherish in memory.

Sarah, Michael & Elwood x

~~~~

We're grateful for the love and

kindness you bestowed upon

our little family every day.

We will love and miss you always.

Alicia, Callum & Vance x

~~~~



Due to the current restrictions we all face,

Peter will be farewelled privately by his family.

At a later date when family and friends

can join together a celebration of

Peter's life will take place.



Peter will take his final journey around the

Kiewa Sandy Creek Football Ground, Tangambalanga at approx. 12.15pm,

Friday 12th June 2020.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on June 6, 2020
