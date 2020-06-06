|
|
KEMP Peter Thomas 21.11.1956 - 01.06.2020
'Kempy'
Peter passed away June 1st 2020 at the
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre
with his girls by his side.
He was the dearly loved son of
Bert & Betty Kemp and
loving brother of Garry (all dec).
'A Family Chain Joined Together Once More'
A loving husband of Marree,
devoted father and father in law of Sarah & Michael, Alicia & Callum and
adored Pa of Elwood & Vance.
There will never be enough words to describe the man we know and love, a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, Pa and friend to so many. Every challenge Peter endured in life he faced with strength, courage and dignity. May he now find the peace that he so richly deserves resting in the arms of the loved ones he has missed for so long.
~~~~
My heart is broken, to love and be loved by you Peter was a gift and blessing that I will forever treasure until the end of time. Marree xxx
'Not Goodbye, Just See You Later'
~~~~
I carry you inside my heart,
You are never far from me.
For the time that we spent together,
I will cherish in memory.
Sarah, Michael & Elwood x
~~~~
We're grateful for the love and
kindness you bestowed upon
our little family every day.
We will love and miss you always.
Alicia, Callum & Vance x
~~~~
Due to the current restrictions we all face,
Peter will be farewelled privately by his family.
At a later date when family and friends
can join together a celebration of
Peter's life will take place.
Peter will take his final journey around the
Kiewa Sandy Creek Football Ground, Tangambalanga at approx. 12.15pm,
Friday 12th June 2020.
Published in The Border Mail on June 6, 2020