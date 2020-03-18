|
|
VERBUNT (Blom) Petronella Johanna 25/3/1930 (Raamsdonk Netherlands) - 14/3/2020
Nelly passed away peacefully at the Mercy Hospital Albury.
She was the devoted wife of Adrian for 66 years.
Adored mother of Ashley, Barry and Graham and mother in law of Lyne, Jane and Mary.
Cherished Oma to Yasmin, Sharnie, Mikayla, Ebony, Brendan, Claire, Melanie, Hayley and Kyle.
Her pleasures were simple,
Her needs were few,
If her family was happy, then she was too,
She shared our hopes, our dreams, our tears,
For all those wonderful years.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 18, 2020