Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Mary Street
Corowa
View Map
More Obituaries for Petronella VERBUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petronella Johanna VERBUNT


1930 - 2020
Petronella Johanna VERBUNT Notice
VERBUNT (Blom) Petronella Johanna 25/3/1930 (Raamsdonk Netherlands) - 14/3/2020

Nelly passed away peacefully at the Mercy Hospital Albury.

She was the devoted wife of Adrian for 66 years.

Adored mother of Ashley, Barry and Graham and mother in law of Lyne, Jane and Mary.

Cherished Oma to Yasmin, Sharnie, Mikayla, Ebony, Brendan, Claire, Melanie, Hayley and Kyle.



Her pleasures were simple,

Her needs were few,

If her family was happy, then she was too,

She shared our hopes, our dreams, our tears,

For all those wonderful years.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 18, 2020
