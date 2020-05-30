Home

Philip Alfred SPEERING


1954 - 2020
Philip Alfred SPEERING Notice
SPEERING Philip Alfred 6.2.1954 - 27.5.2020



Of Wodonga (formerly of Tumbarumba) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, aged 66 years. Loved husband of Elizabeth. Father of Matthew, Scott and Amy. Loving Pa to Tyler, Imogen, Connor, Shanoah, Oliver, Lachlan, Peyton, Harrison, Reagan and Madeleine. A funeral service will be held next week for family members and close friends, followed by a private cremation.



Today, tomorrow and our whole lives through, we will always love and remember you.



Published in The Border Mail on May 30, 2020
