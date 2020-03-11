|
|
Kerr Phillip Andrew Of "Perricoota Waters" Moama, formerly of "Boree Lodge" Oaklands. Phillip passed away peacefully at Berrigan Hospital on Sunday March 8th 2020, aged 60 years. He was the loving father and father in law of Courtney and Rhys, Tara and Christian, and Prue. Loved Poppy Phil of Millie, Flossy, Charley and Cruz. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Loved only son of Elizabeth and Don (dec), loving brother and brother in law of Susan and Tim Roberts and Tonia Diffey. Uncle of Bec, Sam, Max, Lara, Daniel and Laura. Your battle is over, you have to suffer no more, You did everything in your own unique and special way. I'm going to miss you mate, every single day. Love forever, Mum. A man off the land, quiet nature, big in heart, now finally at peace. Love Susan, Tim, Daniel and Laura. You fought so hard to stay with us, resting peacefully now. Love Tania, Bec, Sam, Max and Lara.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 11, 2020