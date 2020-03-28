Home

Phyllis May (OHLSEN) COCHRANE

Phyllis May (OHLSEN) COCHRANE Notice
COCHRANE (nee Ohlsen) Phyllis May At Estia Health Albury, on Tuesday 24th March 2020, late of Henty. Beloved wife of Arthur (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Lorraine (dec'd), & Raymond Cook, Helen (dec'd) & John Scheetz, Peter & Heather, Glen & Nardie and Jennifer & Keith Kilo. Loved nanna to twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Loving eldest child of Fredrick Charles Harry (known as Ted) & Ada Jane (nee Matthew) Ohlsen (both dec'd). Loved sister and sister in-law of Keith & Dorothy Ohlsen (both dec'd), Val & Harry (dec'd) Samuelson and Freda & Jack Higlett (both dec'd), Eileen & Colin Turner (both dec'd), Milton & Helen (both dec'd), Lawrence & Joan (dec'd), Margaret & Mac (dec'd) Turner, Clinton (dec'd) & Malveen, Clarence & Jan (dec'd), Nelder & Jan, David & Marie and Allen & Anne. Fond aunty of her nieces and nephews. Special friend of Anne Cochrane, John & Diane Wellard and Pam Leitis. Aged 91 years. Private family service as per government regulations. A public memorial to be advised at a later date.



Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020
