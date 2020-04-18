Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ploontje SALOME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ploontje SALOME


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ploontje SALOME Notice
SALOME (Elshout) Ploontje 13.5.1921 - 12.4.2020



Our Lovely mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend to many closed her eyes at the age of 98.



Thanks to Doctor Cook, Doctor Crawford and the staff at Japara for their care and kindness.



The family of Ploontje advise that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private cremation. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ploontje's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -