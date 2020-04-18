|
|
SALOME (Elshout) Ploontje 13.5.1921 - 12.4.2020
Our Lovely mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend to many closed her eyes at the age of 98.
Thanks to Doctor Cook, Doctor Crawford and the staff at Japara for their care and kindness.
The family of Ploontje advise that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private cremation. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020