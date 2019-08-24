|
McDONALD Rachel May Suddenly Dearly loved and loving daughter of Marie and Brian (dec) & Ken. Loved and loving mum of Paige, Aleisha, and Jay, friend to Dylan. Precious sister of Annette, Tony, Cathy and John. Sister-in-law of Mag, Jenny and Dianne. Loved Aunty to her neices and nephews. Such a one we remember, whom to look at, was to love. Our hearts are shattered. ~~~ How unexpected and so real this all is. That you, our mischievous but loving bright loud mother, decided to rest in peace along with our other family members in spirit. You may be gone but you will surely never be forgotten like the kind of mother you were. Lots of love forever from your kids, Paige, Aleisha and Jay.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019