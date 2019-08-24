Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel May MCDONALD

Add a Memory
Rachel May MCDONALD Notice
McDONALD Rachel May Suddenly Dearly loved and loving daughter of Marie and Brian (dec) & Ken. Loved and loving mum of Paige, Aleisha, and Jay, friend to Dylan. Precious sister of Annette, Tony, Cathy and John. Sister-in-law of Mag, Jenny and Dianne. Loved Aunty to her neices and nephews. Such a one we remember, whom to look at, was to love. Our hearts are shattered. ~~~ How unexpected and so real this all is. That you, our mischievous but loving bright loud mother, decided to rest in peace along with our other family members in spirit. You may be gone but you will surely never be forgotten like the kind of mother you were. Lots of love forever from your kids, Paige, Aleisha and Jay.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.