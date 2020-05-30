Home

Raelene Joy METRY


1964 - 2020
Raelene Joy METRY Notice
METRY (nee Greene) Raelene Joy 30.4.1964 - 24.5.2020



Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital with family by her side. Devoted and loving wife of Braham. Adored mother of Rebecca (dec) and Stephanie & Joel. Treasured daughter of Maurice & Pauline. Sister to Adele & Tony Rivers. Beloved by all their families.



At Peace

May She Live Long and Prosper



The family of Raelene advise that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell. The Metry family would like to advise that a memorial service to celebrate the life of Raelene will be confirmed and held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding, condolences and kind thoughts.



In lieu of flowers we would love donations to go to Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, Care Bag Initiative. Hume Bank BSB: 640000, Acc: 37146758, Ref: R.Metry.



Published in The Border Mail on May 30, 2020
