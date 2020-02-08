|
|
SALZKE Ray Leslie 8.6.1941-5.2.2020
Passed away suddenly, aged 78 years. Loved & devoted Husband of Lois for 53 years. Loved Father of Deanna & Stu, Martin & Sonya, Veronica & Rodney, Elona & John. Adored Pa of Kyle, Sophie & Dylan, Kieren, Patrick, Taleah, Brayden, Callum, Liahna, Alicia, Caitlin & Great-Grandpa of Mia.
Deeply missed, memories are ours to keep.
Loved son of Arthur and Ella Salzke (both dec). Loved brother & brother-in-law of Norma (dec) & Arnold Schulz, Ivy Salzke, Coral & Tony Gallasch & uncle to their families.
'The Lord's unfailing love surrounds the one who trusts in him'. Ps 32:10.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 8, 2020