Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ray SALZKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Leslie SALZKE

Add a Memory
Ray Leslie SALZKE Notice
SALZKE Ray Leslie 8.6.1941-5.2.2020



Passed away suddenly, aged 78 years. Loved & devoted Husband of Lois for 53 years. Loved Father of Deanna & Stu, Martin & Sonya, Veronica & Rodney, Elona & John. Adored Pa of Kyle, Sophie & Dylan, Kieren, Patrick, Taleah, Brayden, Callum, Liahna, Alicia, Caitlin & Great-Grandpa of Mia.



Deeply missed, memories are ours to keep.



Loved son of Arthur and Ella Salzke (both dec). Loved brother & brother-in-law of Norma (dec) & Arnold Schulz, Ivy Salzke, Coral & Tony Gallasch & uncle to their families.



'The Lord's unfailing love surrounds the one who trusts in him'. Ps 32:10.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -