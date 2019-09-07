Home

Raymond John MURTAGH Notice
MURTAGH Raymond John 15.05.1932 - 04.09.2019 (Late of "Dartella" - Rosewhite) Passed away peacefully at Barwidgee Lodge, Myrtleford. Aged 87 years. Loved and loving Husband of Dawn (married 60 years). Much loved Father and Father-In-Law of Raymond and Jane, Stephen (dec) and Louise, Joanne and Philip (Bates), Jim and Helen, Julie and Chris (Gibson), Dawn and Laurie (Farrugia), Matthew and Amanda, George and Tracylee, Daniel and Ellena. Loved and adored Poppy to his 32 Grandchildren and Great Poppy to his 7 Great Grandchildren. Reunited with Stephen.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
