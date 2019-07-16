|
|
RICH Reigh Thomas 22.06.1934-12.07.2019
Of Wodonga, passed away peacefully on 12th July 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis (married for 62 years). Loved father of Joanne, Stephen (dec), John, Robert (dec), Julie, Shane, Tracey (dec), Michelle and Andrew. Loved father in law of Neil, Jayne, Betty, Sue, Paul and Nichole. Much loved pop of 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, and all of their families.
Our joys will
be greater,
Our love will
be deeper,
Our lives
will be fuller
Because we shared
Our lives with you.
Published in The Border Mail on July 16, 2019