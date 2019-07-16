Home

Reigh Thomas RICH


1934 - 2019
Reigh Thomas RICH Notice
RICH Reigh Thomas 22.06.1934-12.07.2019



Of Wodonga, passed away peacefully on 12th July 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis (married for 62 years). Loved father of Joanne, Stephen (dec), John, Robert (dec), Julie, Shane, Tracey (dec), Michelle and Andrew. Loved father in law of Neil, Jayne, Betty, Sue, Paul and Nichole. Much loved pop of 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, and all of their families.



Our joys will

be greater,

Our love will

be deeper,

Our lives

will be fuller

Because we shared

Our lives with you.
Published in The Border Mail on July 16, 2019
