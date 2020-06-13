|
|
HORTON Richard Alastair Died suddenly in Canberra on Wednesday, 3 June 2020. Aged 45 Years.
Cherished only son of Christopher and the late Helen Horton. Loved brother of Katherine, brother-in-law of Nathan and uncle of Pania and Clover.
Funeral Service (by invitation) to be held at Yackandandah Public Hall, on Monday, 15 June at 1:00pm. Friends not attending are welcome to pay their respects and sign Richard's remembrance book at the Hall from 12 to 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers there will be a commemorative tree planting near Yackandandah on National Tree Planting Day on Sunday, 2 August 2020.
Published in The Border Mail on June 13, 2020