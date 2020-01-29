Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Richard Byrnes HARVEY


1937 - 2020
Richard Byrnes HARVEY Notice
HARVEY Richard Byrnes 10.2.1937 - 24.1.2020



Of West Albury passed away at Mercy Place Nursing Home, aged 82 years. Loving husband of Sandra, adored dad of Bronwyn, Maree and Steve. Grandad of Taleah, Connor, Zacariah, Riley, Caleb, Darcy and Quinn. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Mercy Place, especially Jo for her extra love and care to her 'Tricky Dickie'.



Though far away you are always near,

still loved, still missed, still very dear.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
