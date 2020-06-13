Home

Rinus WALSCHOTS


1938 - 2020
Rinus WALSCHOTS Notice
WALSCHOTS Rinus 'Pa'

9.4.1938~10.6.2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a short illness on Wednesday, 10th June, 2020. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle, Anita, Wayne and Kym. Loving Pa of Callum, Brandon, Jayden, Breannan and their partners. Loving great-grandfather to Logan, Kip and Scout. Loving brother to Henny, Tiny, Mia (dec) and partners. Loving son of Oma and Opa (both dec) and son-in-law of Oma Postema (dec). Loving uncle to family members in Holland and Australia.



'Forever in our hearts'



logo
Published in The Border Mail on June 13, 2020
