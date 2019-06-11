Home

Howard Squires Funerals
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Robert Clarence (Bob) MCDONALD


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robert Clarence (Bob) MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD Robert Clarence (Bob) Bob passed away on Saturday June 8 2019 at Corowa Aged Care aged 83 years. He was the beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father and father in law of Stephen, Catherine, Virginia, Colin and Pauline, and their partners. Much loved Pop to all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The man I love is missing

A voice I love is still

A place is vacant in my heart

That no-one else can fill

No matter how my life may change

Or whatever I may do

I will always cherish the memories

Of the years I spent with you



T

Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed and very dear



Dearly loved Dad and father in law of Colin and Shelly
Published in The Border Mail on June 11, 2019
