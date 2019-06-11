MCDONALD Robert Clarence (Bob) Bob passed away on Saturday June 8 2019 at Corowa Aged Care aged 83 years. He was the beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father and father in law of Stephen, Catherine, Virginia, Colin and Pauline, and their partners. Much loved Pop to all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.







The man I love is missing



A voice I love is still



A place is vacant in my heart



That no-one else can fill



No matter how my life may change



Or whatever I may do



I will always cherish the memories



Of the years I spent with you







T



Those we love don't go away



They walk beside us every day



Unseen, unheard but always near



Still loved, still missed and very dear







Dearly loved Dad and father in law of Colin and Shelly Published in The Border Mail on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary