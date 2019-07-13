ZUBER Robert Earle 'Bob'



4.3.1941 - 10.7.2019







Passed away at Wodonga Hospital. Loving husband of Bev for over 58 years. Loving father of Michelle and Wesley. Loving Pop of Addison, Abbey and Jack.



What a hole you will leave in our Family Life.



~~~~~~



It is with great sadness that on 10.7.2019 we lost a Father, Grandfather and dear friend. Robert Earle Zuber. We are eternally grateful for having you bless our lives. You were an amazing man full of love and support. You will forever be in our hearts and we will always love you.



Your Son Wesley, your 'favourite' Grand daughter Abbey Rose and your 'little man' Jack.



~~~~~



I was first in line in your children, but the enormous amount of love you had to share was plenty for all of us and more. No judging just loving.



We return that love always Dad.



Michelle and Addison and Louise and Tash. Published in The Border Mail on July 13, 2019