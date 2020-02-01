Home

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St James Catholic Church Adelong
WILSON Robert "Rob" Graham Of Adelong, passed away suddenly in Dunedin, New Zealand on Tuesday 28th January 2020, aged 49 years. Adored Husband of Natalie. Much Loved son of Kevin (dec'd) and Mona "Kitty" Wilson. Loving Brother to Catherine, Maree, Alison, Alan and Lloyd. Respected colleague and friend to those in New Zealand and Australia. A Service of Prayers for Rob's Soul will be held at the St James Catholic Church Adelong, on Friday, 7th February 2020 commencing at 11am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Adelong Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 1, 2020
