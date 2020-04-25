Home

Robert KILO

Kilo Robert Captain Bob 23.4.2019 Not how did he die, But how did he live, Not what did he gain, But what did he give, These are the units to measure the worth, Of a man regardless of birth. Not what was his church, Nor what was his creed, But he befriended those really in need. He was ever ready with words of good cheer, To bring back a smile, To banish a tear, Not what did the newspaper say, But how many were sorry when he passed away. Loved brother of Ivy and Ken and families.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 25, 2020
