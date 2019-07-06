Home

Tuckers Funeral & Bereavement Service
Robert (Bob) RANKIN

Robert (Bob) RANKIN Notice
RANKIN Robert Bruce 'Bob' Beloved husband of the late Daphne (Daph). Much loved and admired father of Desley and Don. An affectionate father in-law to Bruce and Megan. A treasured grandfather to four grandchildren and their partners, Melinda and Kevin, Robert and Jamee, Patrick and Emily, Tim and Ash. Greatly loved Poppy Bob and Geeps to Lachie, Jaxon, Seb and Alex. A tribute will be held for Bob in Albury on 23rd August around midday at a venue to be notified.



Published in The Border Mail on July 6, 2019
