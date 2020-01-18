|
|
GARDNER Robert William 'Bob'
Dearly loved father and father in law
of Tanya and Alby.
They say it is a beautiful journey
From the old world to the new,
Some day I'll take that journey Dad,
To the stairway that leads to you,
And when I reach that garden,
Where all are free from pain,
I'll put my arms around you Dad,
And never part again.
Always in our hearts,
your loving daughter Tanya.
Reunited With Mum (Judy)
The Gates Of Memory Never Close
~~~~~
Loving pop of Zac, Jaz and Amber.
A cheery smile,
A heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold,
A loving nature, true and kind,
What beautiful memories you leave behind,
Thank you for being a wonderful pop.
Gone To The Big Saleyards In The Sky
~~~~~
The things we feel the deepest
Are the hardest things to say,
But you will always be remembered
In a very special way.
Love Ross, Maria, Ben, Tom,
Maddy and Jackson.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 18, 2020