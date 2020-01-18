Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
02 6056 1700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
Robert William GARDNER


1940 - 2020
Robert William GARDNER Notice
GARDNER Robert William 'Bob'



Dearly loved father and father in law

of Tanya and Alby.



They say it is a beautiful journey

From the old world to the new,

Some day I'll take that journey Dad,

To the stairway that leads to you,

And when I reach that garden,

Where all are free from pain,

I'll put my arms around you Dad,

And never part again.



Always in our hearts,

your loving daughter Tanya.



Reunited With Mum (Judy)

The Gates Of Memory Never Close

~~~~~

Loving pop of Zac, Jaz and Amber.



A cheery smile,

A heart of gold,

One of the best this world could hold,

A loving nature, true and kind,

What beautiful memories you leave behind,

Thank you for being a wonderful pop.



Gone To The Big Saleyards In The Sky

~~~~~

The things we feel the deepest

Are the hardest things to say,

But you will always be remembered

In a very special way.



Love Ross, Maria, Ben, Tom,

Maddy and Jackson.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 18, 2020
