Miszalski (nee Davies) Robyn Lillian Died peacefully 15th December 2019 Everloving and loved mother of Luke (dec), Amy, Paul and Emma. Adored grandma of their families, beloved sister to Cheryl and John. Loved and respected art teacher. Dear friend to many. Family and friends of Robyn are warmly invited to attend her funeral at St John's Anglican Church Gundagai on Friday 20 December at 12.30pm. A private cremation will then take place. Ron & Margaret Robinson Funerals A.F.D.A 6944 1611
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 18, 2019
