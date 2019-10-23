|
HARRIS Rodney Alan Of Berrigan, NSW Passed away peacefully on 20th October 2019, aged 68 years. Adored husband of Kathleen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tim, Gina and Twig, Dan and Jane. Devoted Popsy to Karla, Eloise, William and Imogen. Second son of John (dec.) and Thelma. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Adrian and Jeanette, Rick and Elsinore, Jill and Dean (Russell) and Scotty (dec.) Sadly missed, forever remembered. Berriquin Funerals Finley 03 5883 1063
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 23, 2019