Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney HARRIS

Add a Memory
Rodney HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Rodney Alan Of Berrigan, NSW Passed away peacefully on 20th October 2019, aged 68 years. Adored husband of Kathleen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tim, Gina and Twig, Dan and Jane. Devoted Popsy to Karla, Eloise, William and Imogen. Second son of John (dec.) and Thelma. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Adrian and Jeanette, Rick and Elsinore, Jill and Dean (Russell) and Scotty (dec.) Sadly missed, forever remembered. Berriquin Funerals Finley 03 5883 1063
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.