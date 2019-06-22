|
ANDERSON Roland "Roley" 07. 09. 1941 ~ 17. 06. 2019 Late of Byron Bay and formerly of Albury, Ballina and the Gold Coast. Much loved husband of Maureen (dec) and Shireen (dec). Father and father-in-law of Nicole (Nikki) & Rob, Paul & Lisa, Jaime & Nathan, Kristi & Ross. Poppy Roley to Taylor, Alex, Beau, Jake, Riley, Lennox, Jemma, Eloise and Ruby. Cherished brother and brother-in-law to Coral (dec), Greg, Rex, Max and Gary. Great mate to so many and loving companion to Archie. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Roley's life to be held at Rainbow Chapel, Rainbow Avenue West Ballina on FRIDAY (June 28, 2019) ommencing at 11.00am. By request no flowers, donations in lieu to Dementia Australia may be left with the Funeral Director. A private cremation has been held. Ballina 02 6686 7036
Published in The Border Mail on June 22, 2019