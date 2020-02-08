|
|
MOREY (nee Chamberlain) Roma Jeanette 12.5.1938 - 5.2.2020
Of Springdale Heights, passed away at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre on 5th February 2020, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Alan, adored mother of Graeme & Carole, Wayne & Suzy, Darren & Rhonda, and Cheryl & Jamie. Grandmother of Trent, Jennifer, Kathryn, Damien, Sarah, Taylor, Rhys, Caleb, Emily, Zane, Riley, Charli and their families. Great grandmother to Xavier.
Softly the leaves of memories fall,
gently we gather and treasure them all.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 8, 2020