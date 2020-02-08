Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roma MOREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma Jeanette MOREY


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roma Jeanette MOREY Notice
MOREY (nee Chamberlain) Roma Jeanette 12.5.1938 - 5.2.2020



Of Springdale Heights, passed away at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre on 5th February 2020, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Alan, adored mother of Graeme & Carole, Wayne & Suzy, Darren & Rhonda, and Cheryl & Jamie. Grandmother of Trent, Jennifer, Kathryn, Damien, Sarah, Taylor, Rhys, Caleb, Emily, Zane, Riley, Charli and their families. Great grandmother to Xavier.



Softly the leaves of memories fall,

gently we gather and treasure them all.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -