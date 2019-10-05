|
WHITE Ronald Keith Passed away peacefully at Kiewa Valley House, Mt Beauty on Monday, September 30, 2019 aged 99 years. Son of Edward and Kate (both dec). Loved brother of Edward and May (both dec) and brother in law of Nancy. Uncle of Rosemary (dec), John and Janet. Uncle-in-law of Ian and Roger. Great Uncle of Rohan, Merryn, Liesel, Kylie, Lachlan, Daniel, Matthew, Marymae and Michelle. A generous contributor to and honoured member of the Mt Beauty community.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 5, 2019