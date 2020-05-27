|
O'KEEFE Ronald James Passed away at Mt Beauty on Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - Aged 95 years. Son of James and Hazel O'Keefe (both dec). Loving husband of Norma (dec) and Joyce (dec). Loved father and father in law of Ron and Bev, Arthur, James and Trish, Rex and Rose, Neil (dec) and Sue, Connie and David. Adored grandfather and great grandfather (Pop) of many. Now at rest after a long life. Private burial at Yackandandah. John & Christine Haddrick Wangaratta 03 5722 2525 Mt Beauty 03 5754 4050 northeastfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on May 27, 2020