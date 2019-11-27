|
Probst Rosa Von Lima Of Wodonga formerly of Rutherglen, Lima East and Blackburn South. At Mercy Palliative Care Albury, on November 15th, 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Zenon Dziurski (dec), and Fritz (dec), loved mother and mother-in-law of Erika and Keith Hooley; Helen (dec); Tracey and Dennis Forte and loved nanna of 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. As per Rose's wishes a private family funeral has been held. COLIN & PAM LING Rutherglen & District Funeral Directors Locally owned (02) 6032 8881
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 27, 2019