Roslyn "Ros" DUPILLE

Roslyn "Ros" DUPILLE Notice
Dupille Roslyn (Ros) 27/07/1947 - 27/07/2019 My dearest Ros, on Saturday at the Albury Cancer Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. You grew your wings and flew to Heaven. You are leaving behind a grieving Husband Doug of 52 years. Sister Glenda and brother in law Colin. Sons Shane, Troy and Glenn and daughter Samantha, daughter in laws Kristy and Jo. Grandchildren Jess, Paris, Casey, Olivia, Amiee, Lachlan, Declan and Imogen and great grandson William. Together we started our journey, So many years ago, now we must part, And you must travel alone, But don't travel to far, As I will be along soon, And we will continue on together. All my love my darling, then, now and forever Doug.



Published in The Border Mail on July 31, 2019
