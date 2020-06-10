Home

Henty Funeral Service
PO Box 71
Henty, New South Wales 2658
(02) 6929 3201
Ruth Janette JACK


1948 - 2020
Ruth Janette JACK Notice
JACK (Scheuner) Ruth Janette

Late of Albury, passed away peacefully

on Friday 5th June 2020, aged 72 years.

Loved mother & mother-in-law of

Karen & Christopher, Amanda & Sam,

Andrea & Philip.

Loving grandmother of Charlotte & Ebony.



'Sadly missed & now at rest,

In God's Loving Care'



As current restrictions limit those that can

attend Ruth's service.

Please contact the family to view the live

stream service at [email protected]



HENTY FUNERAL SERVICE

4 Sladen St, Henty

Ph: 02 6929 3201
Published in The Border Mail on June 10, 2020
