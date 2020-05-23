|
|
HOLLAND Sadie Peta 18.10.2018 - 20.5.2020
It is with great sorrow we announce the tragic loss of our greatly loved, adored and cherished Sadie.
We have no words to describe our loss but feel blessed to have been able to make so many wonderful family memories.
We will always be looking for the brightest star shining down on us.
Granddaughter of Jayne and Ken, Niece of Stephen and Janelle, Andrew and Jess, Cousin of Matilda, Maddison, Evie and Jack.
Forever in our hearts XXXXX
Published in The Border Mail on May 23, 2020