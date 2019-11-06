|
|
BRADLEY (Bird) Sandra Noelle 14.1.1945~1.11.2019
Sandy passed away peacefully after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer, on Friday, 1st November, 2019, with her daughters by her side. Unwavering support from her siblings, family and friends strengthened Sandy during her illness.
Sandy requested a family-only graveside burial. The family wishes to invite all friends and family to a Celebration of Sandy's life on Saturday, 9th November, 2019, at the River Deck Cafe, Albury, from 4:00pm-6:30pm.
Sandy is forever loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 6, 2019