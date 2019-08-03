Home

Hogbin Drive Funeral Services
PO Box 37
COFFS HARBOUR , New South Wales 2450
02 66522822
WALSH Séamus Anthony 26th July 2019, following a tragic road accident. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Ballyhale, Kilkenny, Ireland. Beloved husband of Michaela. Devoted father and best friend to Orla, Lakeisha and Marcus. Cherished son of Pat & Rena. Dearest brother of Claire and Liam. Dearly loved by all his extended family and friends. Aged 38 years A Loyal Friend To All Who Knew Him Relatives and friends are invited to attend Séamus' Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday 5th August 2019, commencing at 2.30 pm. "Ar Dheis Dé Go Raith A Anam DÃ­lis" KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of NSW COFFS HARBOUR (02) 66521999
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 3, 2019
