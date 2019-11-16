Home

Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Corowa Lawn Cemetery
Shirley Dawn LAMPE Notice
LAMPE (Rhodes) Shirley Dawn

The gates of Heaven opened wide

and our darling sister stepped inside.



Loved sister and sister in law of Jan and John (dec) Hemphill.



Softly the leaves of memories fall,

Gently we gather and treasure them all.



Loving aunt of Sharon, Geoffrey, Danielle, Corey and Tiarna.

To us you were someone special,

Someone loving and true,

You will never be forgotten Dawn,

We thought the world of you.



Loving aunt of Leanne, John, Luke and Carly.



Silent thoughts of times together,

Hold memories that will last forever.



Loving aunt of Christine and Hayley.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 16, 2019
