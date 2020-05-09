|
MCRAE (McDonald) Shirley Zita 10.2.1945~5.5.2020
Passed away peacefully in Palliative Care at the Mercy Hospital Albury. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Isobel (both dec). Sister of Patrick and June (both dec) and families. Loving wife of Colwyn (dec) and adored mother to Debbie and Tony (dec), Wayne and Lisi, Kim and Jamie. Much loved grandmother of Shannon and Jake.
You never failed to do your best
Your heart was true and tender
You simply lived for those you loved
And those you loved remembered.
'May the Angels enfold you in their wings'
A service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020