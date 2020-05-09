Home

Shirley Zita MCRAE


1945 - 2020
Shirley Zita MCRAE Notice
MCRAE (McDonald) Shirley Zita 10.2.1945~5.5.2020

Passed away peacefully in Palliative Care at the Mercy Hospital Albury. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Isobel (both dec). Sister of Patrick and June (both dec) and families. Loving wife of Colwyn (dec) and adored mother to Debbie and Tony (dec), Wayne and Lisi, Kim and Jamie. Much loved grandmother of Shannon and Jake.



You never failed to do your best

Your heart was true and tender

You simply lived for those you loved

And those you loved remembered.



'May the Angels enfold you in their wings'



A service will be held at a later date.



Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020
