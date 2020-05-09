|
MCRAE Shirley Zita Mum - My Darling Shirley
I have taken for granted the time I thought we had left together, never did I think this would be your final journey. I am grateful for being with you every day for the past two months, to tell you I loved you, to kiss you and hold your hand. Every day on leaving I would say 'Love you Mum' - you would say 'Love you Floss'. We were very lucky to have such a selfless, kind and caring mother who always put others before herself. Weeg and I were privileged to be by your side as you quietly went to sleep.
Love you Deb (Floss) xx
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020