MCRAE Shirley Zita
To Our Darling Whirl/Nanny
1 Corinthians 13:4-5
Love is patient, love is kind.
It does not envy, it does not boast,
it is not proud. It does not dishonour others,
it is not self-seeking,
it is not easily angered,
it keeps no record of wrongs.
My body literally aches at the thought of never seeing you again, hugging or kissing you ever again. We would never undo a single day we had with you, and now wish there could of course be more. You were an angel on earth and now you are an angel above looking down on us. When I need to talk to you, I will look into the sky and find the brightest star, that will be you. I know you will be listening and I know you will want a chat. Thank you for allowing me to be with you to say goodbye my darling Mum. You deserve the very best, so go now in peace, holding your head high knowing you were the most beautiful, loved, patient, kindest, loving mother and person to all that knew you. Love you always, you have a pure heart. We will miss you forever and ever but will never ever forget you. We are very proud and honoured to call you Mum.
We will love you forever.
Kim (Tootie) and Jamie (Jim). xxxx
'I'm going now Nanny, it's nightie time'.
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020