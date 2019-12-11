Home

Sieglinde Ellen MELTON


1940 - 2019
Sieglinde Ellen MELTON Notice
MELTON Sieglinde Ellen 20.7.1940 - 6.12.2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Albury Base Hospital. Cherished, treasured and loving wife of Ian. Adored mother and mother in law of Dirk & Sarah. Doting grandmother of Ethan and Zach. Loved sister of Ellen and Max. Sister in law of David. Best friend of Tiffany.



Psalm 55:22

'Cast your burden on the Lord,

and He will sustain you;

He will never permit the righteous to be moved.'
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 11, 2019
