MELTON Sieglinde Ellen 20.7.1940 - 6.12.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Albury Base Hospital. Cherished, treasured and loving wife of Ian. Adored mother and mother in law of Dirk & Sarah. Doting grandmother of Ethan and Zach. Loved sister of Ellen and Max. Sister in law of David. Best friend of Tiffany.
Psalm 55:22
'Cast your burden on the Lord,
and He will sustain you;
He will never permit the righteous to be moved.'
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 11, 2019