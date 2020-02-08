Home

Stanley George BROCKLEY

Stanley George BROCKLEY Notice
BROCKLEY Stanley George Stan passed away suddenly at home on Friday January 31 2020 aged 77 years. He was the son of the late Rupert and Millie Brockley and youngest of 12.

Loved brother in law to Ruth. Uncle to Denise and Gordon, Karen and Stewart, Stephen and Ashleen, Linda and Bill, Matthew and Shannon. Great uncle to their families.



You can rest now Stan

You're home with the family.



A much-loved brother of Reg and Irene. A much-loved uncle of Troy and Wendy, Dean and Kim, Allister, Melinda and Mick. Cousin to Jade and Hayden, Tamara and Tahnee.



Rest in Peace mate

Gone yabbying, carn' the Saints.



See ya on the other side, sadly missed.

Karen (Darky), Stewart, Kyle, Rebecca, Shelby and families.



Fond memories.



Those special memories will always bring a smile.

Forever in our hearts until we meet again, George.



'A simple life well lived'



Fond Uncle and mate of Snow & Shannon

Great Uncle to Nick, Sarah & Willow and Tiarnie, Dale & Letti.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 8, 2020
