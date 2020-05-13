|
|
HARRIS Stanley Walter 5.7.1938 - 10.5.2020
Stan passed away in the arms of his adoring wife Dianne, Sunday 10th of May 2020 at 7am.
A beautiful man and a true gentleman. Loved and respected by all who knew him. May he rest in peace. Lest we forget.
A small family service will be held. A Memorial Service open to all who knew him will be held when the current restrictions are lifted.
Dear Stan, loved and admired stepfather of Rochelle, Dean, Kristie and grandchildren Jack, Asha, Samara and Luka.
My heart felt gratitude to Lutheran Aged Care, Dellacourt. Especially to Rachel and the wonderful carers at Waratah House. Without you all my loss would feel even greater. Thank you one and all. Di Harris
Published in The Border Mail on May 13, 2020