TUCKER Stephen James [[PONCAW000189]]
23.6.1960 - 28.7.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of all the staff at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Ward 7b. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Pauline. Beautiful father and father in law of James & Cassandra; Eve-Renee & Paul; Joshua & Tori. Much loved Pa of Rhiley, Rhys, Luke, Blake, Ruby, Theo and John ... 'Old Pa'.
Steve's family would like to thank all the beautiful and caring staff at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
So Mote It Be
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 3, 2019