|
|
HILLAS Stuart Henry Of Tallangatta. Aged 70 years. Passed away on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020. Beloved husband of Penny (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Renae and Edward Pitargue and Melissa and Michael Dunstan. Adored Pop of Lara, Molly and Addison. Beloved son of Nancye and Haydon (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Christine and Bill Wilson and Uncle to Carol, Rebecca and Haydon.
Special thanks to the medical teams who supported Stuart over recent times, in particular Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre and Peter MacCallum Comprehensive Cancer Centre.
'Reunited with his soulmate'
The Celebration of Life for the late Stuart Hillas will be held at Tallangatta Bowling Club, Banool Road, at 3pm on Friday, 20th March, 2020. Please wear flat shoes.
A Private Burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations to Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the bowling club or donate online at www.awcancertrust.org.au.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 14, 2020