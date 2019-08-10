Home

Sue Pollock Our beloved Sue. Loving Daughter, Sister, Aunty, Great Aunty, Godmother and marvellous carer. Missing You On your Birthday Today is full of memories, Happiness and tears, Of birthday celebrations, We've shared throughout the years. And though I'll always miss you, The endless joy you brought, Warms my heart with gratitude, And fills my every thought. Wherever you are resting, I hope that you can see, How precious and uplifting, Your memory is to me. I feel that you are with me, In everything I do, So I'll celebrate your birthday, But I'll spend it missing you. Love from you adoring family.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 10, 2019
