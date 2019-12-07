|
ADAMS (Kneebone) Susan Maree 8.5.1962~29.11.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness on Friday, 29th November, 2019, at Mercy Health Palliative Care, Aged 57 years.
Loved mother of Jenna and partner Reece. Much loved daughter of Judith and Cyril, (both dec). Loved sister of Karen and partner Steve, Jamie (dec), Jeffrey (dec), and Mark (dec). Adored Mamma of Cailem. Proud aunt of Ryan, Luke and Jett.
'Never Forgotten'
A memorial service to celebrate Susan's life will be held on Wednesday, 11th December, 2019, at the Huon Hill Function Room, 48 Reid Street, Wodonga, at 11am.
