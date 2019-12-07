Home

Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Huon Hill Function Room
48 Reid Street
Wodonga
View Map
Susan Maree ADAMS


1962 - 2019
Susan Maree ADAMS Notice
ADAMS (Kneebone) Susan Maree 8.5.1962~29.11.2019

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness on Friday, 29th November, 2019, at Mercy Health Palliative Care, Aged 57 years.

Loved mother of Jenna and partner Reece. Much loved daughter of Judith and Cyril, (both dec). Loved sister of Karen and partner Steve, Jamie (dec), Jeffrey (dec), and Mark (dec). Adored Mamma of Cailem. Proud aunt of Ryan, Luke and Jett.



'Never Forgotten'



A memorial service to celebrate Susan's life will be held on Wednesday, 11th December, 2019, at the Huon Hill Function Room, 48 Reid Street, Wodonga, at 11am.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 7, 2019
